18 animals removed from 'deplorable' conditions at home, officials say

EAST HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Animal control officers removed 17 dogs and one cat from "deplorable" conditions at a Henry County home Friday.
Officials said the conditions inside the home were some of the worst they've ever seen. The homeowner received 44 violations.
Channel 2's Wendy Corona went to the home and talked to neighbors, who said the animals have been a problem for about 10 years.
We're looking at the charges the owner is facing and how the animals are being cared for now, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
