'I love God and I love guns': Man urges peeping Tom to not return to family's home

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Surveillance video shows a stranger pacing back and forth in front of a Henry County house, but it's what he did next that has neighbors concerned.
A woman caught him peeping into her neighbors' window early Wednesday morning.
There were cars parked in front of the house, but the man in the video didn't appear to be interested in taking anything. He appears to have wanted to take not one, but two looks inside the home while a family was inside.
"He took off running and then I let him know this is not the neighborhood he needed to be in," said Jan Williams, the neighbor who caught him peeping into the window.
"'I love God and I love guns," homeowner Ryan Butler said. "I'll protect my family in any way I have to."
How the woman chased him off and the homeowner's concern the peeping Tom could have spied on his kids, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
