Henry County police searching for woman who vanished nearly a year ago

HENRY COUNTY POLICE — Henry County Police are searching for a woman who vanished from her home nearly a year ago.
Police said Nundie Cliett, 31, was last seen on May 25, 2023 after leaving her home in Stockbridge. She was last seen wearing a jogging suit or workout clothes.
Police said Cliett’s disappearance was first reported to the police department on Feb. 19, 2024. It’s unclear who reported her disappearance or why there was a delay of nearly a year.
