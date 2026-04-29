Heavy rain moving through metro Atlanta this morning

A line of heavy rain is moving through metro Atlanta Wednesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking the rain along with some lightning in parts of our area.

Drivers who have to be on the road should watch out for standing water. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields has already seen a few spinout crashes.

Tracking the rain and impact on your morning commute with LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 and Triple Team Traffic coverage, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

The rain will taper off over the next couple of hours.

The soaking rain is needed with the ongoing drought across Georgia. Wednesday also marks the first time since mid-March that most areas have seen back-to-back days with rain.

Another round of rain arrives this weekend.

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