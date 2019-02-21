Storms, heavy rain moving through metro Atlanta right now -- more expected later

ATLANTA - The wet weather pattern is continuing this morning as heavy rain falls in metro Atlanta early Thursday morning.
The line of storms and showers extends from Floyd County northeast toward the Gainesville area and the South Carolina border.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says a "wedge" is the cause of the rain -- and more is expected later today.
Severe Weather Team 2 is using advanced weather technology to track the heavy rain LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7 p.m., where areas could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain.
Barrow, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, North Fulton, South Fulton, Banks, Jackson, Carroll, Coweta and Heard counties are all under the watch.
Schools impacted by heavy rain
Floyd County Schools reports that school buses will not be able to run their routes this morning along: Horseleg, Plemons, Dugger, Collier, Bert, Little Texas Valley, Gaines Loop, and Moran Lake roads.
There could be others as the rain pours on.
WEATHER ALERT: FCS will not be able to run bus routes this morning on the following roads: Horseleg, Plemons, Dugger, Collier, and Bert. There could be others as the rain pours on. #FloydCoSchools— Floyd County Schools (@FloydCoSchools) February 21, 2019
