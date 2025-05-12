Heavy downpours, gusty winds from isolated storms and showers Monday evening

There will be isolated storms and showers through this evening.

The coverage is pretty limited, but if you are in the path of one of theses storms, you could see heavy downpours, gusty winds and an isolated strong or severe storm is possible.

That diminishes overnight, but a few stray showers will start the day on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies.

A mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon, and it will be as bit warmer, but there will still be some isolated showers and a few thunderstorms. The severe weather risk is low, with just a few passing showers and storms.

Temperatures will be hot in the days ahead, with temperatures nearing or reaching 90 by the end of the week.

