  • Heads up: Rain chances going up today

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - After a break from rain on Wednesday, the chance for showers goes way up today. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said a cold front will tap into tropical moisture that could bring downpours to parts of north Georgia. 

    The tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to become more organized later today or tomorrow and could develop into a Hurricane. It would be named Barry. 

    The system could dump 10 to 20 inches of rain over parts of upper Texas and the Louisiana coast this weekend. 

