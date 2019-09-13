Headed to Music Midtown? It's the hottest event this summer – literally

ATLANTA - It's the biggest music weekend of the year. Music Midtown is back in Piedmont Park this weekend.
Setup is continuing Friday afternoon in and around the park.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach spoke to festival officials, who said they're preparing for the heat, as temperatures are forecast for the mid-90s.
There are medical tents and water stations already to go.
The gates open Saturday and Sunday at noon, with acts going through the hottest part of the day.
But it should cool off a bit at night for the big headliners this year: Cardi B, Panic at the Disco, Vampire Weekend and Travis Scott.
Gehlbach talked to a previous festivalgoer who had advice for the thousands of music fans flocking to Piedmont Park this weekend: You don't have to look cute, and drink plenty of water.
"Oh my, stay hydrated. Wear comfortable clothes. Your outfit doesn't matter. Not going to matter five seconds after you get here, but just have fun, enjoy yourselves," the festivalgoer said.
Crews have 10th Street running next to the park partially closed. One lane, one-way coming east and lane for bikes and scooters.
Fans are urged to bike, walk or take MARTA to the festival.
More road closures will be expected, and they will be closed all weekend.
