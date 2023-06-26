Reports: Atlanta Hawks trade John Collins to Utah Jazz

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have traded forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for forward Rudy Gay, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Collins, 26, was first drafted by the Hawks with the No. 19 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Before this trade, Collins was the team’s longest-tenured player.

Collins’ role on the team had diminished in recent seasons as the team continued to add talent around franchise point guard Trae Young. Since the 2018-19 season, Collins’ shot attempts per game have decreased in each subsequent season.

John Collins will always be one of my favorite atheltes I’ve had the privilege of covering 15+ years in Atlanta.



Always honest, accountable, professional and gave back to his community.



Best of luck in this next chapter JC pic.twitter.com/VdWvZ6ELOc — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) June 26, 2023

In his final season with the Hawks, Collins averaged 13.1 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game.

For the Hawks, the trade amounts to a salary dump of Collins’ remaining three seasons and roughly $78 million remaining on his deal.

The team already has high-priced players like Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, ‎Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter, who are all on the books for the 2023-24 season.

Gay has played 17 seasons in the NBA and adds some size at the wing position for Atlanta off the bench.

NBA free agency kicks off on Friday at 6 p.m.

