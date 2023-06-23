Atlanta Hawks draft Michigan star No. 15 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft

ATLANTA — Kobe Bufkin is the first draft pick in the Quin Snyder era after he was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Bufkin averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists this past season for the Michigan Wolverines, coached by NBA Champion and Fab Five member, Juwan Howard.

Kobe Bufkin is one of the best movers without the ball in this draft class. I would think this indicates Quin Snyder is about to build an offensive system around Trae Young with more motion. Good choice for the Hawks if Trae embraces this style. pic.twitter.com/y70yn9fP3O — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 23, 2023

During his time with the Wolverines, Bufkin was named a third-team all Big-10 selection and is a former 2021 McDonald’s All-American.

Michigan has seen success with draft picks as of late.

According to ESPN, Michigan has now produced multiple top-15 picks (Jett Howard and Bufkin) in a draft for the 1st time since 1994 (Juwan Howard & Jalen Rose).

The Hawks have another selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, selecting No. 46 overall as well.

