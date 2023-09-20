Hawks star Trae Young to co-own new Major League Pickleball team

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is now a co-owner of the Atlanta Bouncers, a brand-new Major League Pickleball team.
Young announced the news on social media Wednesday morning.
The team was established this year and its name pays homage to Atlanta’s bar scene, according to the Major League Pickleball website.
According to the site, the team is owned by Anheuser-Busch.
The team has four players listed on its roster; Parris Rodd, Pablo Tellez, Hunter Johnson and, and Simone Jardim.
Atlanta will play its first Major League Pickleball tournament of the year this weekend.
Pickleball is considered America’s fastest-growing sport and is quickly gaining popularity across the metro.
