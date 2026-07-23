Have you seen him? Atlanta police search for missing 54-year-old man

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police have issues a Mattie’s Call, and are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 54-year-old man.

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Officers responded to a call Wednesday afternoon when Henry Marcell Williams was reported missing.

Police said Williams was last seen around noon Tuesday at his home on Jonesboro Road.

Williams is described as a Black man who is 6 feet tall, weighs about 250 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and no shirt.

Police said Williams uses a walker to get around and has tattoos on his chest, upper arms and wrist.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department’s Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

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