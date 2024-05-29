Haralson County Sheriff’s Office searching for K-9′s new partner

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a new partner-in-crime prevention for K-9 Tora.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tora’s current partner, Sgt. Travis Kirkland, is leaving for a new position at another law enforcement agency.

As a result, the Crime Suppression Unit needs a new K-9 handler for Tora.

While the sheriff’s office said they wish him the best going forward, they are now looking for a new handler to work with Tora in the department.

“We know that several of you will want to know why K-9 Tora was not ‘retired’ or will worry about her being separated from her partner. K-9 Tora is too young and driven to retire, she is just getting started and her future is bright,” the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said, explaining why they’re hiring a new handler instead of finding a new dynamic dog-officer duo. “We have an onsite kennel at the Sheriff’s Office and a hand-picked support team that provides care for the K-9′s when the handlers are on vacation or in specialized training.”

The sheriff’s office support team will be taking steps to make sure Tora is cared for and supported during this transitional period, saying that the head of the K-9 Unit, Sgt. Terry McAdams will continue Tora’s training until they find a new handler.

“I wish Sgt. Kirkland the best going forward, and I thank him for everything he has done for Haralson County. From the successful searches and tracks he had with K-9 Tora as well as the multiple drug and interdiction arrests, we appreciate the difference Sgt. Kirkland has made,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said in a statement. “We continue to struggle to retain employees because of the low pay scale that inhibits us from competing with the counties around us. My goal is to continue to work to get that pay scale increased.”

