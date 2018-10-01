0 Happy Birthday! Former President Jimmy Carter turns 94

Former President Jimmy Carter today accomplishes something few presidents have, and he won’t have to stop building houses for humanity, or giving speeches or any of the other dozens of projects on his schedule.

Today he turns 94.

To celebrate the occasion, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta will lower admission to 94 cents. There will be a card for visitors to sign, or you can bring your own. Carter won’t be there, however.

[PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter through the years]

It was not a smooth road on his journey to 94. In August 2015, Carter began treatment for cancer in his liver and brain. By December that same year, the Nobel Peace Prize winner announced an MRI brain scan showed the cancer was gone.

Carter initially made the announcement near the beginning of the Sunday School class he still teaches at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, a close friend and fellow church member said.

Carter’s treatment and recovery made such an impression on state Rep. Mike Cheokas, R-Americus, that he introduced a bill, which was passed unanimously, that enables more cancer patients in Georgia to receive the same drugs Carter got.

This past August, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, who recently turned 91, launched the 35th annual Carter Work Project for Habitat for Humanity. They teamed up with former late-night TV host David Letterman to build 22 homes in a week in Indiana, which is Letterman’s home state.

The Carters have long been advocates for Habitat for Humanity and often help build homes.

The former president is remaining active in politics, too. Carter endorsed the Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams, and has appeared on the campaign trail with her.

Carter is not the first former U.S. president to reach this milestone. George H.W. Bush turned 94 on June 12. Gerald Ford died at 93 years and 165 days, and Ronald Reagan lived for 93 years and 120 days, the Washington Post reported.

This article was written by Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.