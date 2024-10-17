Two people dead after house fire in Hall County, cause of fire unknown

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead after a house fire in Hall County, Hall County Fire and Rescue officials tell Channel 2 Action News.

Just before 1 p.m., HCFR officials responded to the 4100 block of Sardis Road regarding a residential fire call.

When they arrived on scene, they found a fully involved single story home on fire. Multiple crews worked to battle the blaze while also searching for two neighbors who live at the home.

Once the fire was put out, two residents were found inside, dead after a primary search of the home.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine the identities of the two victims.

The home is a total loss and the American Red Cross was notified for the other resident. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will be investigated by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

