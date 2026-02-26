Target to remodel metro Atlanta location, will feature new design elements, digital experiences

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — As part of a store upgrade initiative, retail company Target confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one of its locations in metro Atlanta would be remodeled and redesigned.

Target said the new version of the Flowery Branch store location, once the remodel is finished, will feature new digital experiences and design elements.

“These remodels feature modern design elements and bring more digital experiences to our stores that make shopping even easier, safer, and more inspiring for our guests,” the company said. “And uniquely Target.”

The Flowery Branch location is just one of “many Target stores” that will be remodeled this year, the company said.

Here’s what Target officials said some of the enhancements to the store will be:

Modern décor and fixtures, additional mannequins and displays, and specialty LED lighting to create a shopping experience for guests that is both hip and cool, and warm and inviting.

Dynamic, engaging merchandise displays throughout the store—including in home, apparel, and beauty—to provide guests with inspiration and style and help them visualize how to pair products together.

A larger grocery experience equipped with fresh and affordable produce, meat and dairy, as well as everyday essentials and pantry staples.

Updated spaces and expanded services supporting Order Pickup, Drive Up and Returns & Exchanges to give guests many options for a fast, safe and convenient shopping experience.

The addition of a nursing space.

Updated restrooms with touchless features, like hand dryers.

Dedicated space to showcase our brand partnership with Disney and Apple.

