Suspect tries to get into man’s car with machete after trying to rob him, Hall Co. deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after officials say he attempted to rob someone.
Hall County deputies told Channel 2 Action News around 2 a.m., deputies received reports of an armed robbery near a coin laundromat on Atlanta Highway.
When deputies arrived, they found two men holding down another man, identified as 23-year-old Saqueo Hernandez-Cota.
The victim told deputies that he was sitting in his vehicle outside the laundromat when Hernandez-Cota approached him, pulled out a box cutter and demanded his property.
According to the victim, he gave Hernandez-Cota his wallet and cell phone, but the suspect pulled out a machete and tried to get into his car.
The victim jumped out of his vehicle from the passenger side to escape, calling for help while Hernandez-Cota followed him, but he fell as he chased the victim.
While waiting for deputies to arrive, the victim and another man held Hernandez-Cota down.
Deputies located a box cutter and machete from the scene.
Hernandez-Cota was injured while being held down and was taken to the hospital for treatment before being transported to the jail.
Officials charged Hernandez-Cota with armed robbery.
