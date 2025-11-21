Real Christmas trees may be the real bargain this year because of tariffs

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — With the rising costs of artificial trees, real Christmas trees may be the more economical choice this season, supporting local farmers and traditions.

The cost of Christmas is rising this year due to inflation and tariffs, impacting holiday decorations and artificial trees.

According to the American Christmas Tree Association, 83% of households planning to display a Christmas tree this year will opt for an artificial one. Prices for artificial trees could increase by as much as 15%, largely because nearly all artificial Christmas trees are imported from China and are subject to tariffs.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen visited Savage Farms in Hall County, where preparations for the holiday season are in full swing.

“We encourage people to buy live trees anytime, and I think it’s best to support local farmers and support the United States anyway,” said Mason Savage, who runs Savage Farms.

They offers Georgia-grown trees such as the Murray Cypress and Carolina Sapphire, alongside Frasier firs hauled in from North Carolina.

These Frasier firs come from an area that has mostly recovered from the damage caused by Hurricane Helene last year.

“It was a good sign to see other Christmas tree trucks coming out of the area. Where we went was Sparta, North Carolina,” Savage said.

“We saw flatbed trucks full of Christmas trees, which was very encouraging for the people out there,” he added.

The farm offers a strong supply of trees this season, with prices remaining the same as last year at $10 per foot for live trees.

“We encourage people to buy live trees anytime, and I think it’s best to support local farmers and support the United States anyway,” Savage said.

The farm’s Christmas tree market opens this weekend and has become a holiday tradition in the local community.

“It’s just a blessing to bring that joy—Christmastime joy—to our local community,” Savage said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group