Push to stop the re-naming of Lake Lanier makes its way into new $58 billion spending bill

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A move to stop funding to rename Lake Lanier has advanced in Congress. It’s now part of a $58 billion spending bill.

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde is pushing to stop the renaming of the lake because he feels it’s an attempt to rewrite history.

Clyde filed an amendment to the spending bill that would stop those funds from being used to rename Lake Lanier.

Lake Lanier is named after 19th-century musician and poet Sidney Lanier. He served several months as a private in the Confederate army.

“I don’t think there is enough of a connection between the Confederacy and the namesakes of the lake and the dam to justify changing the names,” said Clyde Morris, vice president of the Lake Lanier Association.

Morris told Channel 2′s Tom Regan in March that the decision to name the reservoir after Sidney Lanier had nothing to do with his short service in the Confederate army.

The lake has been known by its name for more than 60 years.

The renaming project for the lake and Buford Dam was halted in March.

Lake Lanier draws millions of visitors each year. It was built and is operated by the Army Corps of Engineers along with Buford Dam for flood control and water supplies.

