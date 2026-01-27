Potentially contaminated kerosene sold in metro Atlanta could cause an explosion

GAINESVILLE, Ga — Kerosene sold at a gas station in Gainesville could cause your heater or lamp to explode.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper put a stop to the sale of kerosene at the Chevron gas station on Price Road in Gainesville.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington went to the store on Monday and spoke with people who say that the kerosene being out could lead to major problems.

“I think it’s scary,” one person said.

“I’ve been using heaters in my house,” said another.

According to the Agriculture Commissioner’s Office, the kerosene from Jasmine Petroleum Incorporated is possibly contaminated with gasoline.

That combination has the potential to cause an explosion or fire if used in home heaters or lamps.

Neighbors say it’s especially concerning because this is the time of year that people use those lamps and heaters.

The possible contamination was discovered during a routine inspection, but they have not commented on how it got there.

“The Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Fuel & Measures Division works every day to protect Georgia consumers and ensure the safety and integrity of our fuel supply, and we immediately issued a ‘stop sale’ order after finding evidence of possible contamination,” Harper said in a statement.

The commissioner added that anyone who purchased kerosene at the store should not use it under any circumstances.

The store is offering refunds to anyone who purchased the kerosene.

