PETA billboard urges you to ‘Go Vegan’ near site of chicken truck crash in Gainesville

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An animal rights group has placed a billboard near the site of a recent truck crash in Gainesville to honor the chickens who were injured or killed during three truck crashes over a five-day period.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) placed the billboard picturing a chicken and encouraging people to “Go Vegan” at 1791 Atlanta Highway in Gainesville.

On Friday, September 22, a truck carrying chickens overturned and blocked all northbound lanes of Athens Highway near A.L. Mangum Road, about a half-mile away from the site of the billboard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver was treated for injuries at the crash scene.

Authorities did not say how many chickens were killed during the incident.

It took several hours for the crews to clean up the crash and gather the chickens that were still alive.

TRENDING STORIES:

There were also similar crashes of trucks transporting chickens on Atlanta Highway in Gainesville on September 25, and in Claxton on September 27.

“The victims of these crashes died in agony, while the terrified survivors lived just long enough to be trucked off to a slaughterhouse,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA urges everyone to go vegan to stop this cruelty and get these deadly trucks off the streets.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

VIDEO: Man breaks into Cherokee restaurant, makes off with 2 drinks and food delivery tablet

©2023 Cox Media Group