Truck carrying chickens overturns, scattering animals across busy metro highway, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Part of a busy metro Atlanta has been shut down after officials say a truck carrying chickens overturned.

Hall County Sheriff officials said the overturned truck is blocking all northbound lanes of Athens Highway north of A.L. Mangum Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies warned drivers that there were both live and dead chickens in the roadway and should proceed with caution.

Authorities have not said how many chickens were killed.

The driver is being treated for injuries; however, the driver’s condition has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies believe the road will be shut for another two to three hours as crews work to clean up the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Crane truck that led to parking deck collapse at Publix removed weeks later

©2023 Cox Media Group