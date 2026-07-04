Person rescued from burning home in metro Atlanta, taken to hospital

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters rescued a person trapped in a burning home in Hall County Friday.

Hall County Fire Rescue said the fire happened at a Spring Street residence just off of Jesse Jewell Parkway.

The person was found on the kitchen floor of the two-story structure.

Hall County Fire Rescue said they encountered heavy fire on the exterior and extending into both floors.

The person was given advanced medical care from emergency responders at the scene before being taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Their condition is unknown.

Despite an aggressive fire attack, firefighters eventually had to evacuate the structure as the fire extended into attic spaces.

All firefighters were accounted for before the fire attack turned defensive. No firefighters were hurt.

After fire vented through the roof, the firefighters were able to work to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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