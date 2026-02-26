Man hit by train, killed in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after a man was hit by a train and killed on Thursday afternoon.

Hall County deputies responded to McLeod Street and Main Street in Lula after reports of a man being hit by the train just after 3 p.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or how he ended up on the tracks.

His name has not been released.

Deputies are telling people in the area to expect delays.

Norfolk Southern Railway has temporarily stopped train traffic in the area.

