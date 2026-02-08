Paid parking is coming to a popular Hall County square

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Drivers visiting the Gainesville Square in Hall County will soon have to pay for long-term on-street parking starting this spring.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen reported that while the first two hours will remain free, the new system is designed to encourage vehicle turnover and push longterm visitors toward the city’s three free parking decks.

The city will implement a mobile system to manage the new paid parking. The plan introduces a $4 hourly fee for vehicles parked in street spaces for more than two hours.

Drivers who exceed the two-hour limit and fail to pay for additional time through the mobile application could receive a parking ticket.

Lucas McCune said the area has become so popular that finding a spot is often a difficult task.

“Everyone likes front door parking here,” he said. “But it’s kind of annoying to circle and circle, and circle!”

McCune noted that the current “first come, first served” nature of the free parking makes it difficult to predict when a space will open up.

“You have people who just pulled in here,” McCune said. “But you don’t know how long he’s gonna sit there.”

He suggested that some visitors may be taking advantage of the current lack of fees.

While some see the need for higher turnover, other residents expressed concern that the two-hour limit does not suit longstanding social routines.

Stephanie Kromelis, a local patron, said she and her friends often spend several hours at a time on the square.

“We meet friends at Sweet Magnolias, We’re there more than two hours,” she said. “We knit, eat and have coffee.”

Kromelis expressed concern that the new fees might impact those who rely on the convenient street spots.

“There’s not many parking spots here,” she said. “I think the people who use them, need them.”

Emily Lutfi, a student at Brenau University, said many students are on campus for eight hours of classes daily and will likely oppose the additional costs.

“Ask any Brenau student. I can bring some Brenau students over!” she said.

Despite the new street charges, the city will continue to offer free alternatives. Three city parking decks are located close to the square and will remain free of charge. City officials are encouraging visitors to use these decks if they plan to stay downtown for longer than two hours.

The mobile paid parking system is expected to be implemented by May.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group