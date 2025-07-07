Officials say gas fumes could be behind boat explosions on GA lakes, as causes under investigation

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two lakes, two boat explosions. That’s what happened on July 4, as boats exploded within hours of each other at Lake Lanier and Lake Nottely.

Officials say the exact causes remain under investigation, but they say gas fumes have been a common factor in boat explosions in past years.

“So obviously when anyone hears an explosion, you immediately assume that it’s a lot of fire,” said Kimberlie Ledsinger, with Hall County Fire Services.

The first explosion happened at Lake Lanier when a 22-foot boat with mechanical issues exploded, injuring seven people.

Ledsinger said the Hall County Fire Team arrived in minutes as they were nearby.

“They actually saw it happen and heard it, so they were able to respond very quickly,” Ledsinger said.

Around 60 miles north, another explosion occurred at Lake Nottely shortly after a family fueled their boat.

Channel 2 Action News reported on Sunday how a father jumped into action to save the lives of his kids.

Both incidents are under investigation. However, officials say these types of accidents are not unheard of during busy boating weekends.

“Gases can start to circulate and cause those problems or short circuits, anything of that nature,” Ledsinger said.

The Hall County Fire Department has a boat it uses to respond to incidents, which is equipped with diving equipment, sonar, and radar to try and find anyone who may be drowning.

They also have a portable pump that can use lake water to fight fires.

Ledsinger said that soon the fire department will be adding a brand-new boat that should help its lake firefighting capabilities.

