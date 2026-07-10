North Georgia peaches are ripening early. Get them before they’re gone

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — In the peach orchard at Jaemor Farms in Hall County, there’s no time to lose.

“We got a very early start to peach season this year,” owner Drew Echols said.

Drew Echols says the first blooms popped on the first of March. That hasn’t happened in a decade.

So for Sadie Hoy and friends Friday, the clock was ticking.

“They really wanted just a peach, so I said, ‘Let’s go pick many,’” Hoy said.

Agritourism is big business here. The farm’s experience coordinator Chloe Echols says peach season attracts a half-million visitors, and many want to pick their own.

“It’s a cool experience. It’s a cool thing to do,” Chloe Echols said.

Most of the fruit is picked by professionals, and this season the harvest is expected to top 30,000 bushels. Some are sold in the farm’s market, the rest are shipped all over the U.S.

Drew Echols says the season usually lasts through the middle of September—on rare occasions into early October.

This year’s season will probably end in August.

“Looks like peach season may — it’s a great season — but it may come to an end a little sooner than we would typically like,” Drew Echols said.

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