Nearly 40 animals killed in mobile home fire

A fire in a mobile home killed as many as 40 animals Tuesday night.
Hall County fire services sent Channel 2 Action News a photo of the smoldering ruins on Lookout Court. They don't yet know how the fire started.
An adult and child made it out safely.
Up to 20 reptiles, 20 cats and a unknown number of birds died.
