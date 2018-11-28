  • Nearly 40 animals killed in mobile home fire

    Updated:

    A fire in a mobile home killed as many as 40 animals Tuesday night.

    Hall County fire services sent Channel 2 Action News a photo of the smoldering ruins on Lookout Court. They don't yet know how the fire started.

    An adult and child made it out safely.

    Up to 20 reptiles, 20 cats and a unknown number of birds died.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories