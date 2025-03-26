Moped rider seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gainesville

GAINESVILE, Ga. — A 52-year-old is hospitalized after Hall County deputies said he suffered traumatic injuries during a hit-and-run collision.

Around 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Hall County deputies were dispatched to Limestone Parkway at Wildwood Circle, where a moped rider had been hit by a car.

The HCSO said the moped operator, Jerrett Albert Peltier, 52, of Gainesville, was traveling northbound on Limestone Parkway when he was hit from behind.

Officials said Peltier suffered traumatic injuries. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.

Witnesses told deputies the car was a 2007 to 2014 Ford Mustang. The color is unknown. Officials said the driver in the car, drove away from the crash.

Authorities searched the area but could not locate the vehicle, which they believe continued north on Limestone Parkway and then north on U.S. 129 and Cleveland Highway.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the suspected driver or vehicle can call Accident Investigation Unit Inv. Jeffries at 470-768-2067 or via email.

