Hearing over new GA bill that equates abortion to murder got so crowded troopers had step in

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers are considering a bill that would essentially equate abortion to murder at the time of conception.

The room got so full for Wednesday’s hearing over HB 441 that troopers had no choice but to clear it.

“We’re going to get everybody to step out. There’s way too many people in here,” the troopers told the crowd.

While the mass of people stood outside the committee room door, inside, Gillsville Republican Emory Dunahoo presented his bill which would grant “personhood” to an embryo upon fertilization, and so, he says anyone who intentionally terminated that pregnancy could be guilty of murder.

“Tens of thousands of babies made in the image of God continue to be murdered in our state every year,” Dunahoo said. “This bill simply ensures that the same laws that protect the lives of people after birth equally protects the lives of people before birth.”

Democrats peppered Dunahoo with questions about miscarriages, invitro fertilization and exceptions for rape and incest.

“So, there’s no exception, tell me if I’m right or wrong, for rape or incest in this bill, is that accurate?” state Rep. Shea Roberts asked Dunahoo.

“Yes,” Dunahoo said.

The bill has no chance of passing or even getting a vote this session, especially since it would eliminate the GOP-backed bill protecting IVF in Georgia, but that didn’t stop Democrats from demanding answers.

“So, the answer to my question is yes, this would be a total ban? Tell me if I’m wrong,” state Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick asked Dunahoo.

“I pretty much would agree, I would say yes, sir,” Dunahoo said.

That IVF protection bill was one of House Speaker Jon Burns’ key pieces of legislation.

The Senate is supposed to be taking it up Thursday.





