Metro Atlanta man accused of murdering little brother in parents’ basement

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Flowery Branch man is in custody after being accused of killing his younger brother.

Cristofer Daniel Arthurs, 36, was arrested for the shooting death of his brother, Matthew Clayton Arthurs, 30.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the two men lived with their parents on Rose Heights Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday morning, their father found Matthew Arthurs shot to death on a sofa in the basement.

Investigators believe that he was shot on Monday night.

Matthew Arthurs’ body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

TRENDING STORIES:

When investigators arrived, Cristofer Arthurs was still on scene and went with deputies for questioning.

He is now charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators say Cristofer Arthurs’ motive is unknown.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group