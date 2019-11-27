Metro Atlanta families complain of smelly water ahead of Thanksgiving

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - People in south Hall County say their water tastes and smells like dirt – and they're upset this is happening right before Thanksgiving.
It's the talk of the town in the area.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington went to Carol Danford's house where she put the water to the test.
"It smells a little bit like water that's been sitting it doesn't smell like it aerated, not as fresh," Danford said.
This week the Gainesville Department of Water Resources broke the news that the water in parts of south Hall County has a problem, and Lake Lanier turnover is to blame.
"We withdraw water from Lake Lanier and we treat it, meet standards and we're in full compliance so the water is very safe to drink. But it does have a musty, earthy smell to it that happens off and on when the lake turns over," said Gainesville Department of Water Resources' Linda MacGregor.
We're working to learn how long it'll take officials to rid the water of the dirty smell and taste, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
MacGregor said crews tested the water and it's safe to drink.
As for Danford, she's sticking with bottled water and continuing with her Thanksgiving cooking, as planned.
