Metro Atlanta community to hold public hearings on proposed property tax hike

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County residents have been invited to public hearings on whether their property tax should be increased to fund the county’s Board of Education’s budget. The Hall County BOE tentatively adopted a 6.95 percent property tax increase to fund its upcoming annual budget. The proposal would result in a millage rate of 15.490 mills, which is an increase of 1.006 mills over the current rate.

The board pitched the higher tax to address a projected budget shortfall. This financial plan serves as the basis for the district’s operating and instructional goals.

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Concerned citizens are invited to attend public hearings regarding the proposal at the Hall County Board of Education Central Office. The office is located at 711 Green Street in Gainesville.

The first public hearing will be held Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. Two additional hearings are scheduled for Aug. 24 at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

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