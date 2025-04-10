Metro Atlanta-based rail company to close road in Hall County for at least 2 days for maintenance

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern will close a road in Hall County to perform replacements at a series of crossings.

Safety Services & Supply, Inc. said Cagle Road will close at the railroad crossing beginning April 14, for at least two days, as teams work to replace crossings at several locations.

The crossing area lies on Cagle Road between Lula Road and Julian Baugh Road.

Here is the list of locations that will have replacement procedures underway starting Monday.

Lula Road between Cemetery Road and Burton Road in Lula, Ga.

White Sulphur Road between Hillcrest Sulphur Road and Cagle Road in Lula, Ga.

White Sulphur Road between Crescent Drive and Pine Valley Road in Gainesville, Ga.

Athens Street between Purnell Drive and Mill Street in Gainesville, Ga.

Dorsey Street between Aviation Boulevard and SW Industrial Boulevard in Gainesville, Ga.

According to Safety Services & Supply, Inc., the work crews will start work on Tuesday or Wednesday and the crossings will be closed for between 48 and 72 hours.

