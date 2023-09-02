Margaritaville at Lanier Islands to add first waterslide coaster in Georgia

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Waterpark at Lanier Islands, part of the Margaritaville at Lanier Islands’ park, is adding new attractions and expansions.

According to Margaritaville, the company will be adding a waterslide tower to the Waterpark at Lanier Islands.

The company said the new waterslide tower, designed by WhiteWater West, will open for the Spring 2024 season.

The largest of four new slides being added to the park is called Apocalypso and is said to be the first water slide coaster of its kind in the state of Georgia.

Margaritaville also said the new waterslide tower will kick off the first of several planned improvements coming to the Margaritaville at Lanier Islands properties, including at Camp Margaritaville.

“This monumental investment marks the most significant expansion of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands in decades, adding Georgia’s largest waterslide complex to the water park, boasting an impressive 15 slides in total in 2024,” Margaritaville at Lanier Islands said in a statement.

Describing the new features to the park, Margaritaville said the Apocalypso is “the ultimate fusion waterslide” featuring 418 feet of slide.

According to the company, the new ride will combine drops and uphill blasts into a “non-stop thrill ride” and open with “the largest blasterango drop in the U.S.”

The ride will also have an average water speed of 30 miles per hour and include a near-vertical ascent before the finish.

Other slides coming to the tower at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands will be the Serpentine Storm, the Dreamsicle Dive, and the Mango Mania rides.

“This blockbuster tower of slides, featuring Georgia’s first waterslide coaster, will be an epic addition to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands,” “Bucky” Perry, Vice President of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, said in a statement. “For those seeking an escape and a nonstop day of high-speed intensity thrills and family fun, Margaritaville at Lanier Islands is the place to be.”

Camp Margaritaville will also be expanding, adding a pool, pickleball court, playground, and RV resort pavilion in 2024.

“The Water Park at Lanier Islands has created unforgettable memories for generations of families in the southeast and we’re excited to be part of its ongoing transformation. With these new waterslides, that cover a range of thrill levels, kids and parents will be able to enjoy the rides together,” Jordanna Bower, Vice President of Business Development at WhiteWater West, said in a statement.

To celebrate the new features coming to the park, Margaritaville at Lanier Islands is having a special launch-day flash sale through Sept. 4.

