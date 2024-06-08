Man tosses drugs out of car before leading Gainesville police on chase to mom’s house

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man tried getting away from police, but wasn’t able to escape.

Police say Noe Demetrio, 21, was “kind enough” to toss some drugs out the window of his car right in front of a police officer on Wednesday.

When officers tried pulling him over, they say Demetrio sped off.

They say he was on his way to his mother’s house when they ultimately stopped and arrested him.

“Officers were able to recover the drugs before some unsuspecting children possibly found them,” the department wrote on social media.

Demetrio is currently being held in the Hall County Jail on possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and more traffic charges.

