Man caught trafficking nearly $30K worth of meth in Hall County, deputies say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 49-year-old man was arrested for his involvement in a methamphetamine trafficking case.

Last Thursday, Hall County deputies conducted a search warrant at a home on Wildwood Circle.

Jason Guy Alexander, 49, of Gainesville was arrested. Authorities said Alexander had 366 grams of meth, scales and packaging materials.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $27,460.

Alexander is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail on Monday, where be is being held without bond.

The case remains under investigation by Hall County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

