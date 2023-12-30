Man arrested after burglarizing church after domestic dispute on Christmas Eve, Hall deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man has been arrested after police said he committed domestic violence and then burglarized a church on Christmas Eve.
Just after 7:30 p.m., on Dec. 24, Hall deputies were called to a home on the 3600 block of Byers in Gainesville about two women who suffered injuries during an altercation with 24-year-old Samuel Alejandro Carlos.
When deputies arrived, Carlos had run away.
Deputies said the incident took place in front of a young child.
Later that night a call came in for a burglary near Mountain View Baptist Church. The caller said he could see a suspect on church security cameras. That suspect was Carlos, according to deputies.
Deputies found two broken stained glass windows, a broken glass door, some torn sheet rock and insulation.
Church officials said the damage amounted to more than $15,000.
A short time later Carter was found near the church and arrested.
Carlos remains in Hall County Jail.
He was charged with the following:
- Battery
- Cruelty to children 3rd degree
- Possession of methamphetamine (.6 grams)
- Possession of marijuana (less than one ounce)
- Burglary 2nd degree
- Criminal damage to property 2nd degree
- Carlos is jailed without bond at this time.
