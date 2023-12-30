Hall County

Man arrested after burglarizing church after domestic dispute on Christmas Eve, Hall deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Carlos Samuel

By WSBTV.com News Staff

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man has been arrested after police said he committed domestic violence and then burglarized a church on Christmas Eve.

Just after 7:30 p.m., on Dec. 24, Hall deputies were called to a home on the 3600 block of Byers in Gainesville about two women who suffered injuries during an altercation with 24-year-old Samuel Alejandro Carlos.

When deputies arrived, Carlos had run away.

Deputies said the incident took place in front of a young child.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Later that night a call came in for a burglary near Mountain View Baptist Church. The caller said he could see a suspect on church security cameras. That suspect was Carlos, according to deputies.

Deputies found two broken stained glass windows, a broken glass door, some torn sheet rock and insulation.

Church officials said the damage amounted to more than $15,000.

Samuel Alejandro Carlos, 24, of Gainesville, remains in the Hall County Jail following his arrest on Christmas Eve in connection to a domestic violence case and the burglary of a church.

TRENDING STORIES:

A short time later Carter was found near the church and arrested.

Carlos remains in Hall County Jail.

He was charged with the following:

  • Battery
  • Cruelty to children 3rd degree
  • Possession of methamphetamine (.6 grams)
  • Possession of marijuana (less than one ounce)
  • Burglary 2nd degree
  • Criminal damage to property 2nd degree
  • Carlos is jailed without bond at this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Video shows DUI driver striking Gwinnett police car, then instantly hit by oncoming vehicle

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read