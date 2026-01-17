Honorary member of metro Atlanta police department mourned: ‘He was family’

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A community is mourning the first and only honorary member of the Flowery Branch Police Department.

Joey Mazzari died Thursday morning surrounded by his family, Flowery Branch PD said.

Mazzari was sworn in as an honorary member Aug. 16, 2018. In the message announcing his death, the police department said the honor was bestowed “because of the immense love, kindness, and spirit of service he showed to everyone he encountered."

Flowery Branch Police Department provided an escort for Mazzari and his family to the funeral home.

“It is with profound sadness that the Flowery Branch Police Department announces the passing of a dear friend and cherished honorary member of our agency, Mr. Joey Mazzari. Joey passed away this morning surrounded by his loving family. He was the first and only honorary member of the Flowery Branch Police Department, an honor bestowed upon him because of the immense love, kindness, and spirit of service he showed to everyone he encountered. Joey was officially sworn in on August 16, 2018. Anywhere you went in Flowery Branch, Joey was known. He proudly carried his badge—often alongside one of his many lapel badges—and never missed an opportunity to remind others to follow the rules and do the right thing. Joey was far more than a member of our community; he was family. The Flowery Branch Police Department was honored to provide an escort for Joey and his family to Memorial Park Funeral Home. Our agency is grieving this tremendous loss, and our heartfelt condolences and unwavering support go out to the entire Mazzari family and to all who were fortunate enough to know Joey. We are truly blessed to have shared our lives with him, and his memory will forever remain in our hearts." — Flowery Branch Police Department

