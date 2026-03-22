Home total loss after Hall County fire

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire Sunday afternoon in the 4500 block of Eston Smith Road. The blaze resulted in the total loss of a single-family home.

Emergency units arrived at approximately 4 p.m. to find the house fully involved in flames. The home was a single-family dwelling with a basement.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames from outside the home.

Hall County Fire Rescue personnel used Tanker 7 to shuttle water to the scene continuously until the bulk of the fire was extinguished.

The fire displaced three adults who lived in the home. Hall County officials notified the American Red Cross to provide help to the residents.

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation into the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

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