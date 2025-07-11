Hall Co. Commission approves new SPLOST program, putting expanded courthouse in voters’ hands

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County commissioners approved a new 1% sales tax increase to fund capital projects, including an expanded judicial facility.

Now approved, it’ll be in voters hands in November to approve the extra tax, or reject it.

According to the commission, this is the ninth Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax proposed by the county and it would be active through 2031, if approved by voters.

Due to the tourism in Hall County, commissioners said they estimate 30% to 40% of the funding will come from out-of-county residents.

“We are in a unique position here in Hall County because we see a lot of visitors who are utilizing our roads and services daily,” Board of Commissioners Chairman David Gibbs said.

Gibbs also said that the county sees about 14 million people coming in each year just for visits to Lake Lanier.

Gibbs said “when you throw in the patients and visitors of the Northeast Georgia Health System, the students and families of the various higher education facilities, and the many other commuters, visitors and travelers, we have millions of opportunities to collect sales tax dollars.”

According to the county, if the new SPLOST program gets the go-ahead from voters on Nov. 4, it’ll fund multiple projects, including:

The judicial complex expansion

Construction of the Spout Springs Road Widening Project Phase II

Intersection improvements, specifically along McEver Road, Mount Vernon Road and Joe Chandler Road

Road resurfacing throughout the County

The new South Hall Park and Active Life Center, among other park improvements and restoration projects throughout the County

Extension of the Highlands to Islands Trail System

A new Hall County Sheriff’s Office Training Center, along with vehicle replacements and equipment

The relocation and/or construction of a new fire station, along with ambulance replacements and upgrades to the 911 system

The allocation of $95 million to the nine municipalities in Hall County, based on population density

County officials said all nine of Hall County’s local municipalities have entered into an intergovernmental agreement for the program, which includes how funds are allocated and what projects will be funded.

