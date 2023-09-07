Georgia man arrested after chase ends in him crashing into patrol car, Hall County officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested last week after a vehicle pursuit involving Hall County deputies.
On Aug. 6, a lookout was posted for an SUV driven by 52-year-old Russell Ray Hutchens of Habersham County that was traveling northbound on I-985.
The car was reported to be driving at erratic speeds and swerving across the roadway and into the median.
A Hall County deputy found the car driven by Hutchens and conducted a traffic stop at a BP gas station near White Sulphur Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies said that Hutchens could not provide a driver’s license for the deputy, he was asked to get out of the car, but instead sped away.
Two deputies began to follow Hutchens northbound on Ga. 365. Amid the chase, a deputy pulled in front of Hutchens’ vehicle in an attempt to slow him down by pulling in front of him, but instead, Hutchens accelerated and crashed into the patrol car.
Hutchens eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the woodline near Whitehall Road.
He was ejected from his SUV and was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Report reveals new details of horrific crash that killed 5 metro Atlanta teenagers
- Man shot multiple times runs into Ross Dress for Less store for help
- Man accused of breaking into more than 400 vehicles across metro Atlanta captured, police say
Hutchens faces the following charges:
- Aggravated assault on a peace officer (two charges)
- Speeding
- Driving within a gore or media
- Driving under the influence
- No insurance
- Driving while license suspended
- Reckless driving
- Driving with a suspended registration
- Fleeing or attempting to elude
- No safety belt
- Failure to maintain lane
Hutchens remains in the Hall County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group