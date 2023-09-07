Georgia man arrested after chase ends in him crashing into patrol car, Hall County officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested last week after a vehicle pursuit involving Hall County deputies.

On Aug. 6, a lookout was posted for an SUV driven by 52-year-old Russell Ray Hutchens of Habersham County that was traveling northbound on I-985.

The car was reported to be driving at erratic speeds and swerving across the roadway and into the median.

A Hall County deputy found the car driven by Hutchens and conducted a traffic stop at a BP gas station near White Sulphur Road.

Deputies said that Hutchens could not provide a driver’s license for the deputy, he was asked to get out of the car, but instead sped away.

Two deputies began to follow Hutchens northbound on Ga. 365. Amid the chase, a deputy pulled in front of Hutchens’ vehicle in an attempt to slow him down by pulling in front of him, but instead, Hutchens accelerated and crashed into the patrol car.

Hutchens eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the woodline near Whitehall Road.

He was ejected from his SUV and was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Hutchens faces the following charges:

Aggravated assault on a peace officer (two charges)

Speeding

Driving within a gore or media

Driving under the influence

No insurance

Driving while license suspended

Reckless driving

Driving with a suspended registration

Fleeing or attempting to elude

No safety belt

Failure to maintain lane

Hutchens remains in the Hall County Jail.

