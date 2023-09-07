Shooting investigation underway after shots are fired at Ross store in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating a shooting after shots rang out at a retail store.

Wednesday night, police taped off a Ross Dress For Less store.

A witness on the scene told Channel 2 Action News she was shopping in the store when she heard and saw the shots.

“All I saw was black, and I saw the bullets flying. I didn’t know it sparks like that. I have never been that close to bullets before,” said Franchesca Casiano.

There are no details on possible suspects or victims, and no details on what led up to the incident.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to police for details but they have not gotten back yet.

