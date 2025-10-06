Georgia hospital system expands use of AI for healthcare operations

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Northeast Georgia Health System announced it was expanding its use of artificial intelligence in an effort to help reduce burnout among healthcare workers.

The health system said they would be adding AI-assisted solutions into their operations to help with that process.

For the AI-assisted initiative, the health system said it has trained over 480 clinicians to use DAX Copilot, a tool integrated into Epic’s electronic health record system, which ambiently captures conversations with patients and caregivers and converts them into draft notes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This initiative is part of NGHS’s efforts to allow physicians to spend more time with patients and less time on administrative tasks.

“We are finding solutions like this are decreasing the cognitive burden and time constraints on our colleagues and making their work lives easier,” Matthew Zimmie, MD, MSHI, chief medical informatics officer for NGHS, said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

NGHS said it started Wave 2 of Epic’s early-adopter program for ambient orders in August, aiming to further streamline clinician workflows.

The integration of DAX Copilot into Epic’s system is part of a broader effort to enhance the work-life balance of healthcare providers by reducing stress and improving engagement.

“We have the tools to give clinicians more time with their patients and more control over their day,” Matt Hanley, MD, president and CEO of NGHS, said.

The collaboration with Microsoft highlights a significant step in transforming healthcare delivery through technology.

“Our solutions are great examples of how AI can be used to improve the lives of patients, their loved ones and healthcare workers,” Kenneth Harper, general manager, Dragon Product, Microsoft, said.

By leveraging AI technology, NGHS said it aims to improve the efficiency and satisfaction of its healthcare workforce, ultimately enhancing patient care and community health outcomes.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group