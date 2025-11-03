Flowery Branch promotes donations to Meals on Wheels for holiday season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The City of Flowery Branch is working to get more support for the Gainesville-Hall Meals on Wheels chapter.

The city government said it wants to encourage getting local senior citizens a special holiday gift, like a cozy blanket and comfy pair of socks.

Donations of new blankets and socks can be taken to City Hall on Pine Street or the Department of Fun Building at 5512 Main Street.

Donations can also be made online via the Gainesville-Hall Meals on Wheels Amazon wishlist through Nov. 21.

