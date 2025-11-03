Georgia Lottery player wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

ATLANTA — A Georgia Lottery player won a $1 million top prize playing the 50X The Money scratcher.

The player purchased the ticket at Allen Food Mart in Pelham and claimed his or her prize on Oct. 30. In addition to the $1 million win, Georgia Lottery players claimed a total of $40,849,002 from scratch-off games last week.

There were also big winners in this weekend’s Fantasy 5 and Powerball drawings on Nov. 1.

One player hit the jackpot for $213,955 in the Nov. 1 Fantasy 5 drawing with a ticket purchased at Publix in Jefferson. A Covington resident won $125,000 with a ticket purchased on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

An Atlanta player matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the Nov. 1 drawing, with the ticket purchased at West Point Alpine Creek.

The winning numbers for the Powerball were 02-26-43-44-62 and 22, with a Power Play multiplier of 2X.

Proceeds from Georgia Lottery games, including scratchers, benefit education in the state of Georgia.

