Fires in Hall County destroy 2 homes

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Fire Rescue battles two residential fires Monday afternoon.

Both homes were total losses, but no one was hurt in the fires.

Crews responded to the 5600 block of Hemlock Street in Lula to find a double-wide mobile home fully involved in flames. Firefighters took a defensive posture and knocked down the fire, which extended into the nearby woods and two vehicles.

Fire Ledan Hall Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the 4300 block of Ledan Ext. in Gainesville for reports of a residential fire. Engine 3 arrived first on scene and discovered heavy fire conditions in a single-story residence located down a long dirt road. (Source: Hall County Fire Rescue)

At 2 p.m., fire crews responded to the 4300 block of Ledan Extension in Gainesville for a residential fire.

Crews found heavy fire in a home found down a dirt road. They worked on putting out the fire from inside and outside the home.

All residents in both fires were found safe, but their homes are a total loss.

The causes of both fires are unknown and are being investigated by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

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