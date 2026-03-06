Dead cats found inside trash-filled Hall County apartment

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after authorities said they discovered several dead cats inside a filthy apartment in Hall County.

According to an incident report, an animal control officer arrived at an apartment on Creekwalk Lane in Oakwood and found a deputy outside with two black-and-white puppies on a leash. The deputy was told that three dead cats had been discovered inside an upstairs bedroom.

An animal control officer secured the puppies and entered the apartment with a deputy.

The report says the home was covered in garbage and animal feces, starting in the entryway and continuing through the kitchen and living room.

Upstairs, officers found two bedrooms in similar condition.

One bedroom floor was covered in garbage, clothing, and boxed children’s toys, including ‘Hello Kitty’ items, according to the report.

In the second bedroom, investigators found garbage, clothing, and feces covering both the floor and bed. That is where three dead cats were discovered, according to the report.

After documenting the conditions with photographs, the officer removed the cats from the apartment.

While officials were leaving the scene, a deputy called to report a fourth deceased cat had been found. The officer returned and recovered that animal as well.

Officials say none of the cats had microchips.

Two living puppies were also found and had microchips that were implanted by a humane society, but no owner information was connected to them, according to the report.

Authorities say none of the tenants were at the apartment when officers arrived.

Investigators spoke by phone with the suspect, Jessica Jenson, who they say had been at the apartment earlier but left before they arrived.

Jenson told officers she was unaware of the conditions inside the apartment and said she did not live there, explaining she only placed her name on the lease to help her mother and her sister.

Officials say Jenson agreed to meet investigators at the Hall County Animal Control office for an interview later that day, but never showed up.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Animal Control has charged Jenson with nine counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Authorities have not said whether additional charges or arrests are possible.

