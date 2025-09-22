Charity swim raises $450K for pediatric cancer research

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A charity event raised $450,000 for pediatric cancer research on Saturday.

Swim Across America Atlanta put 636 swimmers in the water at Lake Lanier Olympic Park in Gainesville.

Channel 2’s Mark Winne served as emcee for the event.

The funds that were raised benefit the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Those funds support young investigators and their research projects at the Aflac Cancer Center.

Though the swim has passed, you can still donate at the Swim Across America website.

