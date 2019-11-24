0 ‘Be not afraid': Gainesville church holds first service after deadly threat

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Less than a week after a teen girl threatened to attack a predominantly black church in Hall County, faith leaders are working to dispel fear.

Congregants gathered at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Gainesville for the first service since police announced the girl's arrest Monday.

"They say the word ‘fear' is in (the Bible) over 500 times, but the phrases and ways of saying ‘do not be afraid' (are in it) about 365," Bethel's pastor, the Rev. Michelle R. Rizer-Pool, said at Sunday's service. "Or, in other words, almost one for every day."

A heavy police presence lingered outside the church, with a patrol car stationed just yards from the building. However, any reminder of the threat that just days before loomed over the congregation was left outside the door and on the church's front steps.

Rizer-Pool focused her sermon on providing words of encouragement. The liturgy opened with a chapter from the book of Psalms: "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear."

"It's not just about Bethel, but it's the house of worship all around the world," she said. "Things are happening and it doesn't take but a second sometimes to keep people from coming to praise the lord."

Visiting faith leaders, supporters and concerned citizens filled the pews, adding to Bethel's usual 40-strong congregation, and gave the appearance of parishioners unified in faith in the wake of a threat to kill churchgoers.

Gainesville police said a 16-year-old teen girl, who is white, planned to attack people inside Bethel and commit murder.

There are three churches within walking distance of one other where Bethel is located. Just two doors to the left of Bethel AME lies Antioch Baptist Church, and a third church, First Baptist Church, is located less than a half-mile away.

"Our investigation indicated the church was targeted by the juvenile based on the racial demographic of the church members," police Chief Jay Parrish said Tuesday in a news release. "The church was immediately notified of the incident by Gainesville police to ensure the safety of our community and the current threat was under control."

It's not clear how the girl planned to carry out the alleged attack, but Parrish said the teen collected knives.

Gainesville High School administrators learned of the alleged plot from students who told them the girl had a notebook with "detailed plans to commit murder" at the church, Parrish said.

Administrators notified school resource officers Nov. 15 and opened an investigation. They verified the threat and turned the investigation over to Gainesville police, who took the girl into custody, Parrish said.

She was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and taken to the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center.

In the church's service bulletin Sunday, Rizer-Pool said she spoke to Jamie Green, the principal of Gainesville High School and "thanked him for instilling in his students that if they hear something or see something to say something."

"I told (Green) that God has his angels dispatched at Gainesville High, so that no harm will come to Bethel AME Church," she said.

Investigators aren't sure how long the teen had allegedly been planning the attack, but "disturbing information" and drawings police found indicate the plot had been in the works for at least two weeks, according to Gainesville police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Holbrook.

The juvenile's name has not been released.

Rizer-Pool said the teen visited her church Nov. 13, but no events were scheduled that night. Bible study is usually held on Wednesday nights.

"I have been, of course, in and out of emotions," Rizer-Pool said. "I caught myself the other day ... looking at a wall that I have with my mother, father and grandmother. And I said to myself, ‘I know they did not bring me into this world for some of the tragedies that could have happened.' But then at the same I asked, ‘What is it that I'm supposed to do? How is it that it was this church?'"

A group of supporters gathered outside Bethel prior to the service Sunday in a show of solidarity with parishioners. The group stood shoulder to shoulder holding signs with such messages as "We stand in love with you."

A woman driving through the neighborhood stopped her car to shout to those gathered. She rolled down her window and, before driving off, cried out one word: "Amen."

